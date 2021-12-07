Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €74.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HEN3. Barclays set a €89.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €92.20 ($103.60).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €71.88 ($80.76) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €77.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €83.91. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($145.67).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.