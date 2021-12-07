Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) CEO Ross Dove Purchases 30,701 Shares

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) CEO Ross Dove acquired 30,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,042.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ross Dove also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Ross Dove acquired 57,342 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.08.

Shares of HGBL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.57. 158,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,348. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. Heritage Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $57.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Heritage Global had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Heritage Global by 488.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heritage Global by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 459,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 70,123 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Heritage Global by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 44,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Global by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 800,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

