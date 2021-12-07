Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Amundi bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $226,562,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247,035 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 425.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,329,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,925 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,525,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $49,226,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.