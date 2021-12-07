HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HEXO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of HEXO in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC set a C$2.00 price target on HEXO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on HEXO from C$6.00 to C$1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of TSE:HEXO traded up C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.35. 1,506,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.23. HEXO has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.43. The firm has a market cap of C$420.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

