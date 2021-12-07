Highland Private Wealth Management Acquires 44 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $796.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 167.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $794.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $809.27.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

