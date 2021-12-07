Highland Private Wealth Management Buys 82 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.8% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $549,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 146,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.6% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.11.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $246.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $146.48 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.37 and a 200-day moving average of $241.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

