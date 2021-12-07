Highland Private Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Highland Private Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CRBN opened at $169.87 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $176.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.99.

