Highland Private Wealth Management Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 22.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in ServiceNow by 13.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,715 shares of company stock worth $15,973,935 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $616.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $122.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 565.63, a P/E/G ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $658.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $602.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

