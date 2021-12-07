Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 320 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Highland Private Wealth Management trimmed its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,941 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

CFG stock opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $51.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.