Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,150 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 824.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,068,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,685,000 after acquiring an additional 953,289 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Stantec by 9.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,518,000 after purchasing an additional 846,544 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Stantec by 95.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,160,000 after purchasing an additional 605,271 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Stantec by 32.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,700,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,335,000 after purchasing an additional 420,734 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Stantec by 36.6% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 919,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,084,000 after purchasing an additional 246,500 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $55.82 on Tuesday. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.32 million. On average, analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on STN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.19.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.