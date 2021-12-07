Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 45,070 Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,070 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.90% of Apollo Endosurgery worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 341,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 89,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, major shareholder Cpmg Inc purchased 683,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,300,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

APEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ APEN opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a market cap of $229.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $10.39.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 589.59% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Endosurgery Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.