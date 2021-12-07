Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 29.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.22.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $158.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. Crocs’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,943 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

