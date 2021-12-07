Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCSC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.54.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $353,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Alexander Mathis bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.88 per share, with a total value of $43,056.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

