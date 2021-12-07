Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Tilly’s worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $482.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 36.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly's

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

