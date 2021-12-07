HomeServe (LON:HSV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $924.64

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 924.64 ($12.26) and traded as high as GBX 936.50 ($12.42). HomeServe shares last traded at GBX 932.50 ($12.37), with a volume of 469,731 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.38) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.89) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.23) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.23) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HomeServe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,285.22 ($17.04).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 868.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 924.64. The stock has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. HomeServe’s payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

In related news, insider Tommy Breen bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 914 ($12.12) per share, with a total value of £228,500 ($303,010.21). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 50,051 shares of company stock worth $45,545,916.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

