Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.73.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.00 and a 200-day moving average of $222.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

