Horizon Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Horizon Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,394,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Square by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square stock traded up $11.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.06. The company had a trading volume of 347,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,992,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.92. The firm has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.39. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.75 and a 12-month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total value of $1,329,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,048 shares of company stock worth $18,404,579 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. TheStreet lowered Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.28.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

