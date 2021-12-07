Horizon Financial Services LLC Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Horizon Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $418,413,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $177,715,000 after acquiring an additional 818,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3,601.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $122,965,000 after acquiring an additional 616,811 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.23.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $6.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,065. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.31 and a 1-year high of $256.39. The company has a market cap of $173.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

