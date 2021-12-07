Horizon Financial Services LLC Has $639,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39,060.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,987,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,733,000 after buying an additional 2,979,555 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,952,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,935 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,663,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,838,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,502,000 after purchasing an additional 697,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,873,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.13. 38,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,860. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $55.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.16.

