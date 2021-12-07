Horizon Financial Services LLC Has $852,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Horizon Financial Services LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000.

JPST stock remained flat at $$50.53 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,932,453 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69.

