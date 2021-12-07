Horizon Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Horizon Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 87.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.32. 70,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,144. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.95. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

