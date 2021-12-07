Horizon Financial Services LLC Sells 7,798 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Horizon Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $8.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $319.85. The stock had a trading volume of 27,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,081. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.87. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

