Horizon Financial Services LLC Takes $156,000 Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.66. 311,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,392. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $27.31.

