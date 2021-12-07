Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy Buys 2,500 Shares

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HRZN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.65. 1,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,117. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $340.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 52.53%. The company had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRZN. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

