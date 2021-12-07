Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

TWNK stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.07. 60,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.69. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWNK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hostess Brands by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after buying an additional 48,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hostess Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 139,870 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Hostess Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.