Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 9th. Hovnanian Enterprises has set its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The construction company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $690.68 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

NYSE:HOV opened at $102.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.60 and a 200-day moving average of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $642.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.41. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $146.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 959.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 327.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.