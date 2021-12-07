Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 9th. Hovnanian Enterprises has set its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The construction company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $690.68 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%.
NYSE:HOV opened at $102.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.60 and a 200-day moving average of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $642.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.41. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $146.34.
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.
