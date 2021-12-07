Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.30. Howmet Aerospace posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $30.43 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.