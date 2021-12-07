H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Trading Down 1.7%

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) fell 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.71 and last traded at $23.71. 28,872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,928,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 5,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in H&R Block by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in H&R Block by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth $594,000. Invst LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in H&R Block by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 651,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after acquiring an additional 117,435 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

