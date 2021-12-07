Humaniq Price Tops $0.0088 on Major Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 6th. In the last week, Humaniq has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $62,533.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

