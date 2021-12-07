Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.70

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.70 and traded as high as $30.20. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 4,240 shares traded.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Husqvarna AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.56.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

