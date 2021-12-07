HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 20,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 277,101 shares.The stock last traded at $30.45 and had previously closed at $28.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average is $35.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

