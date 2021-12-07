Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CFO Sherri Baker Acquires 2,000 Shares

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CFO Sherri Baker purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $12,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of HYLN traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $6.32. 2,229,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,415,007. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.76. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hyliion by 65.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Hyliion in the first quarter valued at $411,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Hyliion in the second quarter valued at $629,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Hyliion in the second quarter valued at $1,425,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Hyliion in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HYLN shares. Barclays lowered Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Hyliion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

