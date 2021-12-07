Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Howard M. Jenkins Sells 319,635 Shares

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Howard M. Jenkins sold 319,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $2,381,280.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HYLN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,345,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,313. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyliion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter valued at $118,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

