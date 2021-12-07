IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.26. IBEX reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IBEX.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). IBEX had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBEX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IBEX from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on IBEX from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. IBEX has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $233.86 million, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in IBEX by 5.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 45,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IBEX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of IBEX by 1.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 272,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in IBEX by 55.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 95,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in IBEX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.