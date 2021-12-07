ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives $282.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $282.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICLR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of ICLR stock traded up $12.87 on Friday, reaching $278.81. 17,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,786. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $168.76 and a twelve month high of $301.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 11,175.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 228,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 226,295 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ICON Public by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after buying an additional 56,023 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 140,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 1.0% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 102,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 19.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

