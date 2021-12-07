ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 158.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 15,253 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $224.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 0.50. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $183.39 and a one year high of $282.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.76.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

