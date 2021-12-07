IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.25

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR) declared a dividend on Friday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON IGR opened at GBX 250 ($3.32) on Tuesday. IG Design Group has a 1 year low of GBX 221 ($2.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 653 ($8.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 350.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £242.15 million and a PE ratio of 35.51.

Get IG Design Group alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.22) price target on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.