IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up to $47.94

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.94, but opened at $51.05. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $50.99, with a volume of 707 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of -1.24.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $68,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.