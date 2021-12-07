Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Trading Up 11.4%

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) shares were up 11.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $13.99. Approximately 4,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 146,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IKNA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ikena Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ikena Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ikena Oncology by 787.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.