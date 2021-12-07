Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) by 8,271.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,791 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.24% of Immunome worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMNM. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Immunome by 9,375.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on IMNM. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Immunome from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, Director Michael Rapp bought 25,962 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.96 per share, for a total transaction of $518,201.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 799,866 shares in the company, valued at $15,965,325.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $189.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of -4.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. Immunome, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $63.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

