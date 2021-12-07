Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IMO shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$44.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.33. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$23.31 and a twelve month high of C$45.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 5.4800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.68%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

