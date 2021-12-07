Independence (NASDAQ:ACQRU) Shares Up 0.3%

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 11,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 154,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACQRU. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Independence by 14.5% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,735,000 after buying an additional 173,511 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter valued at $1,007,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in Independence during the 2nd quarter worth $19,597,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independence by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 150,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Independence by 36.1% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 79,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

