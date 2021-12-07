Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Receives $25.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.65. 4,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,109. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.5736 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.51%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.