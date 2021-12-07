Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) Stock Holdings Increased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 1,352.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 361,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 336,808 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 3,023.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 340,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 329,658 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,362,000. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 356.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 43,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at $525,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $30.30.

