Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Holdings Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 21,184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 314,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 95,600 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 581.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on INO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

NASDAQ INO opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.