Insider Buying: Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) CFO Buys 27,500 Shares of Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) CFO Raymond Silcock purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.03 per share, for a total transaction of $990,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -51.06%.

PRGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Perrigo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Perrigo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

