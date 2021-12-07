Insider Buying: Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) CFO Buys 27,500 Shares of Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) CFO Raymond Silcock purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.03 per share, for a total transaction of $990,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.01.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.
PRGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Perrigo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Perrigo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
