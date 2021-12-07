Insider Selling: Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,510. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $169.97. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 69.68, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.19.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

