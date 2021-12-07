Insider Selling: Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Sells 1,417 Shares of Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,086,486,000 after purchasing an additional 233,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,917,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,990 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

