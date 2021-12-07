Insider Selling: Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $87,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of KELYA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 116,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Kelly Services by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kelly Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

