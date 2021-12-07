Insider Selling: Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $87,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of KELYA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 116,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Kelly Services by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kelly Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
About Kelly Services
Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.
Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.