Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.40, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total transaction of $4,209,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $1,598,100.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total transaction of $1,365,050.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.18, for a total transaction of $4,022,700.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,328,550.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $1,172,850.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $1,155,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $17.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,550,022. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.84 and a 200-day moving average of $312.07. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $114.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

